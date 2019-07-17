Arrest made in Sadie Roberts-Joseph Homicide

Baton Rouge — Police have made an arrest in the homicide of well-known Baton Rouge activist, Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

Ronn Bell, 38, is being charged with first-degree murder. Monday evening, he was booked after failing to pay fees and register as a sex offender relating to his past crimes from 2007 involving an 8 year-old girl.

Police have confirmed that Bell was renting property in a space owned by Roberts-Joseph where he owed about $1200 in back rent. Police have not made further decisions at this time.

Roberts-Joseph was found in the trunk of her vehicle on Friday.

We will update you as details come.