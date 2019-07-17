Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Latest:
State News 

Arrest made in Sadie Roberts-Joseph Homicide

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Baton Rouge — Police have made an arrest in the homicide of well-known Baton Rouge activist, Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

Ronn Bell, 38, is being charged with first-degree murder. Monday evening, he was booked after failing to pay fees and register as a sex offender relating to his past crimes from 2007 involving an 8 year-old girl.

Police have confirmed that Bell was renting property in a space owned by  Roberts-Joseph where he owed about $1200 in back rent. Police have not made further decisions at this time.

Roberts-Joseph was found in the trunk of her vehicle on Friday.

We will update you as details come.

You May Also Like

6th District Congressional Race Becomming Crowded

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 6th District Congressional Race Becomming Crowded

Common Core Changes

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Common Core Changes

Jay Dardenne, Les Miles Speak on Tourism in LA

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Jay Dardenne, Les Miles Speak on Tourism in LA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV