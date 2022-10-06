Arrest made in Pornography involving juveniles case

On Thursday September 29th, 2022, Detectives with the Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit executed several search warrants in the Alexandria area in reference to complaints of Distribution of Child Pornography. Sheriff’s Detectives conducted a joint investigation with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Investigation – Internet Crimes Against Children (I.C.A.C.) Taskforce related to the allegations.

Through their investigation, John Thomas Shelton, Jr., 63 of Alexandria, LA, was identified as a suspect. While conducting the search of Shelton’s residence, items of evidence which supported the initial allegations were discovered. Probable cause was established and warrants were obtained for Shelton’s arrest in reference to five counts Pornography Involving Juveniles (Victim Under Age of 13). Shelton was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where bond was set at $7,500 bond. Shelton was released on September 30th, 2022.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Arrestee: John Thomas Shelton, Jr., 63 of Alexandria, LA

Charges: Five Counts – Pornography Involving Juveniles (Victim Under Age of 13)