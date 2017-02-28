Arrest Made in Pineville Burglary

RPSO – On January 22nd, 2017, deputies responded to the 600 block of Fendler Parkway in Pineville in reference to burglary in progress. Upon deputies arrival, the suspect, identified as 41 year-old Shonnan Wayne Johnson of Urania, LA, had fled the scene on foot.

According to the complaint, the victim awoke to find Johnson hiding in her residence. Once confronted, Johnson fled the residence. Deputies canvassed the area on arrival but were unable to locate Johnson. The case was turned over to detectives from the Tioga Sub-station and after conducting their investigation, probable cause was established for a warrant to be issued for Johnson’s arrest.

On February 22nd, 2017, Johnson was located and after a brief struggle, was taken into custody without further incident arrested for the warrant, along with other charges. Johnson was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at this time.