Arrest made in overdose investigation

Over the last several months, overdoses attributed to fentanyl and carfentanyl have been on the rise in Central Louisiana. As a result, Sheriff Mark Wood has directed the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit to respond to these incidnets of suspected overdoses and conduct follow-up investigations along side the death investigation.

Earlier this month, deputies responded to a medical emergency where an overdose was suspected. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim deceased. Sheriff’s Detectives and Agents assigned to the RADE Unit responded to conduct their investigation. During the investigation, William Frank Norris, Jr., was identified as a suspect and had allegedly distributed the fentanyl that was responsible for the overdose. As the investigation continued, Agents were able to conduct several narcotic buys from Norris, Jr.

As Agents finished their investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for Norris, Jr. along with a search warrant for the residence. On May 27th , 2021, RADE Agents along with the RPSO SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at 140 Browns Bend Road. Norris, Jr. was taken into custody without incident and a search of the residence was conducted. Agents located over 30 grams of suspected Cocaine, 9 grams of suspected fentanyl, packaging material, digital scales, a handgun, a rifle and cash. Norris was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on numerous charges and remains in jail in lieu of a $100,900.00 bond.

Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected