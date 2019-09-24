Arrest made in Natchitoches, Pearl Street homicide

The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested 25 year old Devon Johnson, of Natchitoches, in connection to the homicide that occurred on September 15th on Pearl Street.

Johnson has been charged with first degree murder and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The investigation is on going and no further information has been released at this time.

Original story:

The Natchitoches Police Department responded to a call on September 15th in reference to someone being shot. When officers arrived they found 33 year old Daniel James Beaudion, of Natchitoches, suffering from a gunshot wound. Beaudion later died from his injury.