Arrest made in multiple burglaries

On September 18th, 2021, Patrol Deputies responded to the Ates Road area in Tioga in reference to several vehicle burglaries. Deputies took the initial report and the cases were assigned to detectives to follow up. From their investigation, detectives learned one of the victims debit cards were used to purchase gift cards at a local business in Pineville. As their investigation progressed, Sheriff’s Detectives reached out to Pineville Detectives who also were working vehicle burglaries in their jurisdiction. As their joint investigation continued, they were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspect but were not able to make a positive identification because the suspect was wearing a face mask. The suspect description was a white male with brown hair and approximately 5’8-6’0 tall. Detectives also noted the suspect parked their vehicle well out sight of cameras to obtain a license plate but a solid description was obtained of a light blue or silver minivan.

As their investigation continued, Detectives were assigned additional vehicle burglaries throughout Rapides Parish, including the Poland community, in which the same style vehicle had been spotted in the area. Various other victims had their debit cards used in the same manner at various local businesses throughout Rapides Parish. It was then that further video footage was obtained of the suspect and the suspect vehicle was identified as a light blue Chrysler minivan. Pictures of the suspect vehicle along with a better picture of the suspect were distributed to local law enforcement which led to the identification of the suspect as Daniel Dalton Chevalier, 30 of Alexandria.

Members of the RPSO Crime Suppression Unit accompanied Pineville PD Detectives and Grant Parish Detectives, wet to Irene Drive in Pineville, LA (which is actually in Grant Parish) contact was made with Chevalier. Chevalier was detained as a Grant Parish detective was able to obtain a search warrant for the premises. Upon entering the residence various reported stolen items were located inside the residence and were able to be recovered bringing approximately (16) vehicle burglaries investigations to a close with the victims being able to obtain some of their items back. It was also confirmed, based on receipts and items located inside the residence, that Chevalier had used the gift cards to purchase multiple items from various local businesses.

We would like to thank the agencies and detectives involved in this investigation; Pineville Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, RPSO and RADE.

Chevalier remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $219.500.00 bond.

This investigation is still on going with the possibility of additional charges.

Arrestee: Daniel Dalton Chevalier, of Alexandria

Total Charges: 2 counts Criminal Trespassing RPSO

16 counts Simple Burglary Pineville PD 3 counts RPSO 13 counts

13 counts Identity Theft Pineville PD 9 counts RPSO 4 counts

Theft of Firearm Pineville PD

Contempt of Court warrant Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office