Arrest made in Kolin homicide case

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office- On Sunday December 8th, 2019, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Hog Lake Road and Louisiana Highway 454 in the Kolin area.

According to witnesses the suspect Kyle Lucien Ryland, 25, and victim Steven Wayne Saucier, 56, both of the Kolin area engaged in a verbal altercation. During the altercation Ryland allegedly brandished a firearm and fatally shot Saucier. Detectives as well as Crime Scene Investigators responded and initiated an investigation. Representatives of the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office and Investigators of the District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Sufficient probable cause was established and a warrant was granted for Ryland’s arrest in reference to one count – 2nd Degree Murder.

On Monday December 9th, Ryland was taken into custody without incident and booked in to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Ryland is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $250,000 bond.