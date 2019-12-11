Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Arrest made in Kolin homicide case

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office- On Sunday December 8th, 2019, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Hog Lake Road and Louisiana Highway 454 in the Kolin area.

According to witnesses the suspect Kyle Lucien Ryland, 25, and victim Steven Wayne Saucier, 56, both of the Kolin area engaged in a verbal altercation.  During the altercation Ryland allegedly brandished a firearm and fatally shot Saucier.  Detectives as well as Crime Scene Investigators responded and initiated an investigation.  Representatives of the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office and Investigators of the District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Sufficient probable cause was established and a warrant was granted for Ryland’s arrest in reference to one count – 2nd Degree Murder.

On Monday December 9th, Ryland was taken into custody without incident and booked in to the Rapides Parish Detention Center.  Ryland is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $250,000 bond.

You May Also Like

4 Kids Damage $275k Worth of Farm Equipment

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 4 Kids Damage $275k Worth of Farm Equipment

Mardi Gras Fun for Everyone

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Mardi Gras Fun for Everyone

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T holds Active Shooter Response Training

Char Thomas Comments Off on Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T holds Active Shooter Response Training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BREAKING: Northwest Broadcasting announced Thursday evening that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.