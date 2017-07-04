Arrest made in January burglary

Press Release – On January 30th , 2017, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Brannon Road, Pineville, in reference to a report of a residential burglary. According to the victim, when he returned to the residence, he found his front door kicked in and the glass busted out.

As deputies began their investigation, they located what appeared to be blood on the door knob of the residence. Deputies took the door knob as evidence and took a report of the items that were stolen, including a firearm. Detectives from the Kolin Sub-station began their investigation and through their investigation, they were able to identify the suspect as Jackie Vincent Dauzart, 46 of Pineville.

On June 29th , 2017, with the assistance of detecitves from the Boyce Sub-station, located Dauzart and he was placed under arrest without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for 1 count Aggravated Burglary and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Dauzart was released on June 30th on a $7,500.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.

Arrestee: Jackie Vincent Dauzart, 46, Deville, LA

Charges: Aggravated Burglary, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon