Arrest made in Homicide Investigation

This afternoon, Sheriff’s Detectives effected an arrest in the homicide investigation from the May 15th shooting involving an off duty Rapides Parish Deputy, Mark Lewis.

Victor Paul Bellino, 51 of Elmer, has been arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count 2nd Degree Murder. No bond has been set at the time of this release.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.

“This is a terrible tragedy that has effected so many people in our community as well as our department” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “We continue to pray for God’s comfort to all those involved.”