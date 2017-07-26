Arrest made in home improvement fraud

(Press Release) On July 8th,2017, deputies responded to a residence in Elmer, LA in reference to a report of contractor fraud.

The victim reported that the contractor, identified as Stephen Vance Taylor, 44 of Elmer, allegedly kept changing the price on the repairs to their residence and the repairs had not been finished. According to the victim, the suspect also kept stating the project price was changing due to unforeseen circumstances.

Deputies took the initial report and on July 10th, the investigation was turned over to Sheriff’s detectives for further investigation. Through their investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause that supported the original allegations and a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Taylor for 1 count of Residential Contractor Fraud.

On July 21st, Taylor was taken into custody by detectives and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Taylor was later released on a $2500.00 bond.