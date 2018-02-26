Arrest Made in Drive by Shooting

Press Release – On September 9th , 2017, deputies responded to a complaint in reference to a shooting that occurred on Ulster Street in Alexandria. The complainant stated that as he turned off of North Bolton Avenue onto Ulster Street, the vehicle that was travelling behind him on North Bolton Avenue, allegedly pulled alongside them and the vehicle’s passenger began to shoot at both the complainant and his passenger. After firing at the complainant, the suspect vehicle drove off. Both the complainant and his passenger fled the area on foot but returned when they saw deputies arrive.

Neither of the victims were wounded by the gunfire. Deputies located multiple bullet holes in the complainant’s vehicle and Sheriff’s Detectives responded to conduct their investigation. Through their investigation, Detectives were able to develop Quenten Markal Austin, 24 of Alexandria, as a suspect.

Warrants were obtained for Austin’s arrest and on January 11th, 2018, Austin was located by the Alexandria Police Department on an unrelated matter and placed under arrest for the active warrants. Austin remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $500,000.00 bond.

Detectives state their investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

Arrestee: Quenten Markel Austin, 24, Alexandria

Charges: Two Counts Attempted First Degree Murder