Arrest Made in Domestic Abuse Battery

Press Release – On September 24th , 2018, deputies responded to Cleco Landing Road in the Lena area in reference to a report of a battery. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who stated that during the suspect and the victims return home from the store, a verbal altercation started resulting in a battery being committed on the victim. The suspect, identified as Edward Lee Randall, 59 of Lena, had already fled the area when deputies arrived. A search for Randall was unsuccessful and the case was turned over to detectives from the Boyce Sheriff’s Station for further investigation. Through their investigation, detectives developed probable cause that supported the victims original allegations.

Detectives obtained a warrant on Randall for Domestic Abuse battery and on September 27th, Randall was located and taken into custody without incident on the active warrant and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention center and booked. Randall was released the next day on a $2500.00 commercial bond.

Arrestee: Edward Lee Randall, 59 , Lena, LA