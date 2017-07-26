Arrest Made in Domestic Abuse Battery Case

(Press Release) On July 24th, 2017, deputies responded to McConnell Drive in Pineville in reference to a report of disturbance in a yard between a male and female subject. Upon arrival, deputies could not locate the couple but later, received a call from the Kolin Sub-station of a subject wanting to report a domestic abuse battery.

The victim stated that during a verbal altercation earlier, the suspect, identified as Aaron Michael Simmons, committed a battery on her. The suspect had already left the scene when deputies responded and in a subsequent search, Simmons was not located.

On July 25th, detectives followed up on the incident and sufficient evidence was gathered to support the victim’s claims which lead to a warrant being obtained for Simmons arrest for one count of Domestic Abuse Battery. At approximately 1:30 pm Tuesday, July 25th, patrol deputies in Tioga located Simmons and after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody and arrested on the active warrant.

Simmons was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked on the active warrant along with one count of Resisting an Officer. Simmons remains in jail at the time of this release and bond has been set at $25,250.00.