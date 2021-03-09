Arrest made in criminal sexual conduct

On February 24th, 2021, deputies responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile. Deputies took the initial report and Sheriff’s Detectives responded to conduct their follow up investigation. Detectives quickly identified Koby Lex Saucier, 19, of Boyce as a suspect. After conducting a lengthy investigation, which included interviews of the victim at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original, as well as additional allegations. Warrants were granted for Saucier’s arrest in reference to one count Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, one count Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and one count Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor. On March 8th, Detectives took Saucier into custody without incident and he was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to the active warrants. Saucier is currently being detained at the Parish Detention Center as no bond has been set in reference to the charges. When bond is set, as a condition of bond, Saucier will be served with an Order of Protection preventing him from having any contact with the victim.

