Arrest made In criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles

On June 3rd, 2021, deputies responded to take a report of alleged criminal sexual conduct involving multiple juveniles. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives were assigned the case for the follow up investigation.

From their investigation, detectives identified Ojilvel Medrano Rodriguez, 49, as a suspect. Detectives were assisted by advocates with the Alexandria branch of S.T.A.R. (Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response) to ensure the safety of the victims. As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations. Warrants were granted for Rodriguez’s arrest and on June 17th, Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Rodriguez remains in custody in lieu of posting a $365,000 bond.

Detectives state their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information relating to this investigation, you are asked to contact the Detective Baker at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Arrestee: Ojilvel Medrano Rodriguez, 49 from Forest Hill, LA

Charge(s): One Count 1st Degree Rape

Twenty-One Counts Sexual Battery of a Victim Under 13 Years of Age

Twenty-Two Counts Aggravated Crimes Against Nature