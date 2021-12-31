Arrest made in criminal sexual conduct investigation

On December 13th, 2021, deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to a report of criminal sexual conduct that was committed against a juvenile. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives with the RPSO Special Victims Unit responded to conduct their investigation.

During the course of the investigation, which included the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Department of Child and Family Services, a suspect was identified as Jason Lance Perkins, 21 of Elizabeth, LA. From their investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause that supported the original allegations and an arrest warrant was obtained for Perkins for one Count of 3rd Degree Rape.

On December 23rd, 2021, Perkins was taken into custody without incident and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center. Perkins remains in jail at the time of this release, being held on a $100,000.00 bond as well as a probation violation.

Arrestee: Jason Lance Perkins, 21

of Elizabeth, LA

Charges: 1 count 3rd Degree Rape

Probation Violation