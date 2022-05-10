Arrest made in criminal sexual conduct investigation

An arrest has been made of a registered sex offender in reference to criminal sexual conduct with multiple juvenile victims.

On April 12th, 2022, Detectives with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit were contacted in reference to the sexual assault of multiple juvenile victims in the Rapides Parish area.

Detectives immediately began their investigation and identified Donald Adams, Sr. as the suspect. From their investigation, it was learned that Adams, Sr. is a registered sex offender in Rapides Parish.

With the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, SVU Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause and a warrant obtained for the arrest of Donald Adams, Sr. for 3 Counts 1st Degree Rape.

On May 6th, 2022, Adams, Sr. was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he is being held on a $1.5 million dollar bond.

SVU Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and ask if anyone has information in reference to this suspect, they are asked to contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 318-473-6727..

Arrestee: Donald Adams, Sr., 59 of, Boyce, LA

Charges: 3 Counts 1st Degree Rape