Arrest made in criminal sexual conduct investigation

On March 30th, 2022, Patrol Deputies responded to a report of possible sexual misconduct involving a juvenile victim. Deputies began their investigation and Jammie Ballard, 61 of Glenmora, was identified as the suspect. The case was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) for further investigation.

Through their investigation, and with the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, SVU Detectives developed sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations and a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Ballard for one count First Degree Rape and six counts Molestation of a Juvenile Victim Under the Age of 13.

On April 5th, 2022, Ballard was taken into custody by the SVU Detectives, arrested on the warrants and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center. Ballard remains in jail at the time of this release, being held on a $400,000.00 bond.

SVU Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to please contact Detective Cali Philpot with the RPSO Special Victims Unit at (318) 473-6727.

Arrestee: Jammie Lynn Ballard, 61 of Glenmora

Charges: 1st Degree Rape

6 counts Molestation of a Juvenile Victim Under 13