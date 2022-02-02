Arrest made in criminal sexual conduct investigation

On January 21st, 2022, deputies responded to a report of possible criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile. Deputies took the initial report and the case was turned over to the RPSO Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) for further investigation.

From their investigation and with the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, SVU Detectives identified the suspect as Nicholas Trevor Ford, 24 of Deville, LA. Probable cause was established that supported the original allegations and a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Ford for several criminal sexual conduct related offenses.

On January 28th, 2022, Ford was taken into custody and placed under arrest by SVU Detectives. Ford was later transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he remains, at the time of this release, in lieu of an $875,500.00 bond.

SVU Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and further charges are expected. If anyone has any information related to this case or any other sexual related offense, they are asked to contact Detective Cali Philpot, RPSO-Special Victims Unit, at (318)473-6727.

Arrestee: Nicholas Trevor Ford, 24

of Deville, LA

Charges: 4 counts 3rd Degree Rape

9 counts Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile