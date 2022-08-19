Arrest made in Criminal Sexual Conduct case

On July 30th, 2022, Detectives with the RPSO Special Victims Unit were contacted by Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners at a local hospital in reference to criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile victim.

Detectives began their investigation and established Mark Bryant, 62 of Deville, as a suspect. With the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, SVU Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause and obtain an arrest warrant for Bryant for 1st Degree Rape and 2 counts Molestation of a Juvenile Victim under 13 years of age.

On August 4th, 2022, Bryant was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the outstanding warrants. Bryant was released on August 11th, 2022 on a $200,000.00 bond.

SVU Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information regarding Mark Bryant should contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at (318) 473-6727

Arrestee: Mark Bryant, 62

Deville, LA

Charges: 1st Degree Rape

2 counts Molestation of a Juvenile Victim Under 13 Years of Age