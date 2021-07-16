Arrest made in criminal sexual conduct case

On May 28, 2021, deputies responded to the Tioga Sub Station in reference to a complaint of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives from the Tioga substation were assigned the case for a follow up investigation.

As Detectives began their investigation they were able to identify the suspect as Brady A. Weatherford,18. During the course of their investigation, sufficient evidence was obtained that supported the allegations. As part of their investigation, an interview of the victim(s) through the Children’s Advocacy Center also uncovered additional criminal act(s) allegedly committed by Weatherford.

Detectives obtained warrants for Weatherford’s arrest for 3rd Degree Rape and two counts Sexual Battery. However, after further information came to light, detectives were able to upgrade the 3rd Degree Rape to 1st Degree Rape.

On July 1st, 2021, Weatherford was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrants. Weatherford was released on July 2nd on a $30,000 bond.