Arrest made in Criminal Sexual Conduct Case

On December 23rd, 2020, deputies responded to a complaint of criminal sexual conduct involving a local area school educator and a juvenile student. Deputies took the initial report and was turned over to Sheriff’s Detectives for further investigation.

Detectives identified the suspect as former educator Nicholas Alexander Gonzaque, 24, of Alexandria. During the investigation, items of evidence which tended to support the allegations were collected. Some of the items collected included electronic storage devices which were later found to contain suspected child pornography. After conducting a lengthy investigation, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original, as well as additional allegations. Detectives obtained warrants for Gonzaque’s arrest in reference to Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Pornography Involving Juveniles and Obstruction of Justice.

On February 4th, Detectives took Gonzaque into custody without incident and he was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to the active warrants. Gonzaque was later released after posting an $11,000 bond. Gonzaque was also served with an Order of Protection as a condition of his bond, prohibiting him from having any contact with the victim.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Arrestee: Nicholas Alexander Gonzaque, 24

Charges: Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Pornography Involving Juveniles

Obstruction of Justice