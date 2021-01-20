Arrest made in criminal sexual conduct case

On January 5th, 2021, deputies responded to a complaint of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles under the age of thirteen that allegedly occurred in the Boyce, LA area. Sheriff’s Detectives responded and initiated their investigation and identified Mark Anthony Jones, 66, of Boyce, as a suspect.

From their investigation, Detectives were able to execute a search warrant at Jones’ residence located at 224 Mudge Road, where items of evidence that supported the allegations were discovered. Also located in the residence were various electronic storage devices which were later found to contain suspected child pornography. Following a lengthy and intensive investigation, sufficient probable cause was established that supported the original, as well as new allegations and warrants were granted for Jones’ arrest.

On January 15th, Detectives took Jones into custody without incident and he was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to warrants for five hundred counts Pornography Involving Juveniles, Victim Under The Age of Thirteen and one count Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

Jones remains in custody at this time in lieu of a $60,000 bond.

“The safety of our children is paramount and we will always be vigilant in our enforcement, especially where child predators are involved” said Sheriff Mark Wood.

Sheriff Wood would also like to commend the deputies and detectives involved in this case for their diligence and long hours put into this difficult investigation.

Arrestee: Mark Anthony Jones, 66

Charges: five hundred counts – Pornography Involving Juveniles-Victim Under The Age of Thirteen one count – Indecent Behavior with Juveniles