Arrest made in criminal sexual conduct

On January 17th, 2022, the RPSO Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) received a report of possible criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile that implicated a prior suspect in a recent SVU investigation.

SVU detectives, along with the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, conducted their investigation after a new complaint was received on the suspect, identified as Jacob Martin Michot, 19 of Woodworth, LA . Probable cause was established and a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Michot and on Thursday afternoon, detectives executed a search warrant and Michot was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release in lieu of a $403,000 bond.

SVU detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Cali Philpot, RPSO SVU at (318) 473-6727.

Arrestee: Jacob Martin Michot, 19

of Woodworth, LA

Charges:

1 count of Third Degree Rape

3 counts Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

5 counts Misdemeanor Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

1 count Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile