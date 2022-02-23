Arrest Made in Connection with Shooting on Lee Street

Alexandria, La. (Feb. 21, 2022) – Alexandria police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Saturday night in the 2100 block of Lee Street resulting in the death of a 17-year-old male and injuries to two other people.

The juvenile has been charged with one count of aggravated second degree battery, one count of illegal carrying of a weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Alexandria detectives are continuing their investigation. If anyone has any information about this case, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.