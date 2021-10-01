Arrest Made in Compton Park Attack

Alexandria, LA (Sept. 30, 2021) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with an attack that occurred Sunday afternoon at Compton Park.

Henry James Johnson, 36, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with second degree battery and failure to register as a sex offender, second offense.

The Alexandria Police Department received a call at about 12:30 Sunday afternoon stating a woman was attacked and choked. The male suspect then ran off.

“From what we have discovered, we believe the suspect knew of the victim and was able to track her movements based on posts she made on social media,” said Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard. “We understand people enjoy sharing memories and experiences on social media, but people should exercise caution when it comes to sharing posts in real time that give their specific location.”

Experts recommend against checking in at specific locations on social media apps. They also recommend waiting to post pictures from activities until after the event rather than in real-time. Care should also be taken regarding posting updates about planned activities that could alert others as to where you will be at a certain time.

This remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the APD Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6460