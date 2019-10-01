Arrest made in Common Point Shopping Center shooting

The Alexandria Police Department has identified the suspect that was arrested in the Common Point Shopping Center investigation.

26 year old Jomar Ellis, was arrested on Friday after APD reported that a man had been shot on MacArthur Drive around 5 pm near the Common Point Shopping Center.

APD found the man who had been shot and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The alleged shooters car was tracked to Jacks Drive where he was arrested as a possible suspect.

Ellis is charged with attempted second degree murder.