Arrest Made in Christmas Night Home Invasion

Press Release – On December 25th, 2016, Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Karla Street in reference to what was first reported as a disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim who stated a female suspect, identified as Lyric Chantal Long, 26 of Alexandria, had forced her way into the residence and threatened the victim, a guest and a 5 year old child with a knife. After a brief struggle, the victim and guest disarmed Long and forced her from the residence. Long then allegedly damaged the front door and broke out glass windows of the residence with her hands.

Deputies started a search of the area and were able to make contact with Long just a short time after the incident. When deputies attempted to effect an arrest, Long resisted. After a brief struggle, Long was placed under arrest without further incident. Long was found in possession of narcotics as deputies were attempting to render aid for lacerations she received in the incident.

Acadian Ambulance responded to treat Long but due to her continual combative nature, including allegedly spitting on the deputy, she was transported by deputies to a local hospital for treatment. On January 4th, 2017, Long was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the below listed charges. Long remains in jail at the time of this release as no bond has been set.

Charges include: Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage < 500, Possession of CDS I, Resisting an Officer and Battery of a Police Officer.