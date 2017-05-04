Arrest Made in Child Abuse Complaint

RPSO – On April 30th , 2017, deputies responded to the Plainview area to a complaint of possible child abuse. Upon arrival and through their initial investigation, Patrol Deputies were able to established probable cause to arrest 31-year-old Kelli Michelle Brandon and her husband 34-year-old Colt Quinton Brandon, both from Pitkin, for Simple Battery on a juvenile.

They were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and released the next day on a $500.00 bond each. On May 1st, 2017, Detectives from the Glenmora Substation were assigned the case for follow up investigation and after reviewing the case, sufficient probable cause existed for further charges.

Warrants were being obtained for Mr. and Mrs. Brandon’s arrest when they came to the Glenmora Substation for an interview. Upon being advised of the new charges, Mr. Brandon resisted and threatened deputies if they came to his property to arrest him. At that time, Mr. Brandon was taken into custody without further incident and arrested for public intimidation and resisting an officer. Subsequently, warrants were signed and Mr. and Mrs. Brandon were additionally booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for Domestic Abuse Battery, Cruelty to Juveniles, and Criminal Conspiracy. They were both released the following day on a $16,500.00 bond.