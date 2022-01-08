Arrest made in burglary, criminal damage

On December 30th, 2021, Patrol Deputies responded to the 4000 block of LA Highway 28 East, Pineville, LA in reference to an attempted burglary and criminal damage at a local business. Deputies contacted the victim and observed heavy damage to the exterior doors of the business. There was also video surveillance that showed a white male in a camouflage shirt in the parking lot around the time of the attempted burglary. Deputies took the initial report and the case was assigned to detectives from the Tioga Sub-station for further investigation.

In the follow up investigation, Detectives secured further evidence from the scene possibly linked in the attempted burglary. As their investigation continued, another local business reported a burglary through another local agency and also had video of a white male suspect that matched the description of the suspect from the previous attempted burglary reported.

On January 5th, 2022, Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Willis Edward White, 24. White was located at a residence in close proximity to the reported burglaries and was detained and brought in for questioning. From their investigation, Detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for White for 1 count Attempted Simple Burglary, 1count Criminal Conspiracy and 1count Felony Criminal Damage to Property. White was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release on a $20,000 bond as well as a Probation Violation.

RPSO would like to thank the Pineville Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

Arrestee: Willis Edward White, of Pineville, LA

Charges: Attempted Simple Burglary

Criminal Conspiracy

Criminal Damage to Property $1,000 to $50,000

Probation Violation