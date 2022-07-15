Arrest made in ATV theft

On July 8th , 2022, Patrol Deputies responded to Duncan Road and Esler Field Road area to a report of a stolen all terrain vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputies were met by the complainant who advised a green 2003 Honda ATV was missing from the backyard of their residence. The complainant stated that ATV had a dead battery and could not be driven away. Deputies took the initial report and the ATV information was put into the national database (NCIC).

Sheriff’s Detectives from the Tioga Substation were assigned the case for follow-up investigation. Detectives made contact with the complainant again to see if the ATV had any distinguishing marks that set it apart from any other ATV. On the evening of July 11th, 2022, an off duty Deputy Sheriff was approached by a white male at a convenience store in Kingsville about purchasing an ATV for $650.00. The deputy took the information as if he were interested and reported the encounter to Sheriff’s Detectives working the case.

From their investigation, Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence at 122 Washboard Road, Ball, LA. Upon arrival at 122 Washboard Road, Detectives made contact with a white male, Vance Paul Manuel, Jr. 47 of Ball, LA. While executing the search warrant, Detectives located a green 2003 Honda ATV behind a travel trailer on the property. The ATV appeared to have had the fenders recently painted black with rhino liner. Due to the distinguishing marks given by the complainant, the ATV was recovered and returned to the owner.

With the evidence collected, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause to secure warrants for Manuel, Jr.’s arrest. Manuel, Jr. was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Criminal Conspiracy and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Manuel Jr. remains in jail at the time of this release, being held on a $20,000.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests could be made. If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations, Tioga Substation at 318-641-6010.

Arrestee: Vance Paul Manuel, Jr., 47

Ball, LA

Charges: Theft of a Motor Vehicle > $1,000 < $5,000

Criminal Conspiracy