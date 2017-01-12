Arrest Made in Attempted 2nd Degree Rape

On January 3, 2017, Pineville Police Department responded to a Pineville residence for a report of an attempted rape of a juvenile. Officers were able to locate the suspect who had fled the scene, in close proximity to the residence where the incident had occurred. Subsequently Lionell Dewayne Johnson, B/M, 18 years old was arrested for Attempted Second Degree Rape.

On January 6, 2017, after further investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau contact was made with Mr. Johnson who was being held at Rapides Parish Detention Center and he was additionally charged with three counts of Sexual Battery and one count of Oral Sexual Battery.

Mr. Johnson is being held at Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $90,000.00 bond.