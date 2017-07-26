Arrest Made in Aggravated Assault with Firearm

On June 20th , 2017, deputies responded to an area off Highway 1 South near the Avoyelles Parish line in reference to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm.

The victim stated to the responding deputy that pulled off the roadway after noticing the suspect vehicle had been following him. According to the victim, the vehicle following him also pulled off the roadway and stopped behind him. The victim advised that upon exiting his vehicle, he recognized the driver identified as David Paul Lamartiniere. The victim advised that Lamartiniere immediately brandished a handgun and made verbal threats to do bodily harm to him. The victim advised that he then left the area and contacted the Sheriff’s Office to make a report.

Deputies attempted to locate Lamartiniere that day but were unable to do so. The case was turned over to detectives and after corroborating the victim’s statement with witness statements, they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Lamartiniere.

Detectives contacted Lamartiniere and he turned himself into deputies on July 22nd , 2017 and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on one count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. Lamartiniere was later released on a $50,000.00 bond.