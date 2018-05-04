Arrest Made for Stolen ATV’s in Grant Parish

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen utility trailer from the Prospect community, within a short period of time a report was also filed of two stolen ATV’s from the same area. Sgt. Danny Hebert was assigned the case and discovered that a Bentley man and a juvenile had first stolen the utility trailer and then stolen the ATV’s and took them to Louisiana Mud Fest.

17 year-old Maison Dodge of Bentley, was arrested for Felony Theft, 2 counts of Theft of Motor Vehicles, and Criminal Trespassing. The juvenile was arrested for the same charges.