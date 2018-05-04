Local Headlines Top Stories 

Arrest Made for Stolen ATV’s in Grant Parish

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen utility trailer from the Prospect community, within a short period of time a report was also filed of two stolen ATV’s from the same area.  Sgt. Danny Hebert was assigned the case and discovered that a Bentley man and a juvenile had first stolen the utility trailer and then stolen the ATV’s and took them to Louisiana Mud Fest.

17 year-old Maison Dodge of Bentley, was arrested for Felony Theft, 2 counts of Theft of Motor Vehicles, and Criminal Trespassing.  The juvenile was arrested for the same charges.

You May Also Like

Drugs and Guns Seized in Traffic Stop

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Drugs and Guns Seized in Traffic Stop

Pollock Man Interferes with Investigation then Arrested for Drugs

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Pollock Man Interferes with Investigation then Arrested for Drugs

Chris Hazel Comments on Election Results

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Chris Hazel Comments on Election Results

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *