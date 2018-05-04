Arrest Made for Assault on a Contracting Crew

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fight between a homeowner and a contracting crew that was trimming trees along power lines. When Deputy Amy Laborde arrived, she discovered that a nearby homeowner riding a horse accused the workers of damaging a tire. The workers called their supervisor to inform him of the complaint and the homeowner got off of his horse and began a fight with one of the workers, eventually hitting one of them with an iron pipe. He then called his wife to bring him a gun.

Joseph Ainsworth, 50 years old, was arrested for Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and 3 counts of Disturbing the Peace.