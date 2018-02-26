Arrest Made for Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer

Press Release – On January 29th , 2018, the Constable of Ward 6 reported, while he was performing his duties, he was responding to a residence on Man Willis Rd in reference to a noise complaint. Upon arrival near the residence, he observed several shots near his vehicle. He stopped his vehicle and identified himself as the Constable and again heard several more shots go over his vehicle. The constable was then contacted by Clifton Winn of Man Willis Rd. who allegedly advised the constable “he didn’t care who he was and to not be back Man Willis Rd.”

After the completion of the investigation, Detectives were able to secure warrants on Winn for aggravated assault upon a peace officer and aggravated assault with a firearm. On February 15th , 2018, Winn was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Jail. Winn was later released on a $10,000.00 bond.

Arrestee: Clifton Winn of Glenmora La.

Charge: Aggravated Assault upon a peace officer, Aggravated Assault with a firearm