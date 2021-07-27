Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Arrest in fatal shooting on Lakeside Drive

Miranda Thomas 0 Comments

Alexandria, La. (July 27, 2021) – (APD) Alexandria Police has made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred Monday night. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive. According to the Alexandria Police Department, one victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later succumbed to those injuries. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

Marcus Johnson, 28, of Alexandria, was charged with second degree murder. This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

