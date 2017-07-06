Arrest for Theft and Siphoning Gas

On July 4, around 5:00 am, APD officers responded to the 2000 block of Main Street, to a report of two white males siphoning gas from a vehicle. Officers arrived in the area and saw two white males run and get into a Chevrolet truck and flee the area at a high rate of speed. The officers pursued and were able to stop the vehicle in the 300 block of Main Street in Pineville.

Officers contacted the two males in the truck, who both smelled strongly of gasoline. Both the driver and passenger admitted siphoning the gas, claiming they had permission from the owner. The owner was contacted, and did know the two suspects, but did not give them permission to siphon gas from his vehicle. Officers also learned that the victim’s vehicle had been entered, and an item had been stolen from within.

The suspects were identified as Logan Paul, 22, of Lena, and Joseph Tassin, 39, of Alexandria. Both were charged with Simple Burglary and Theft Under $750, and were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

It is currently not known if this incident it related to the vehicle burglaries at the YWCA on June 23, however the possibility of a link is being investigated.