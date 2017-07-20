Local Headlines Top Stories 

Arrest for Not Returning a Rental Vehicle, Drugs, and Burglary

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Solves Multiple Burglaries

 Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received calls of several burglaries, thefts, and trespassing in the Iatt Lake community.  Detectives Ryan James, Dale Whitstine, and Kyle Martin investigated and discovered that Jeremy Cleary was the person responsible. It was also learned that the Rapides Sheriff’s Office was looking for him for not returning a rental vehicle.  Corporal T.C. Vice located the missing rental vehicle along with Cleary.  Jeremy Cleary, 36 years old, of Alexandria, was arrested for:  2 counts of Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, 3 counts of Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of C.D.S. I (marijuana) (2nd offense), Simple Burglary of a Vehicle, Attempted Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, and an outstanding warrant from Rapides Parish.

 

