Man Arrested for Burglary and Assault with Books

Press Release – On December 20, around 9:15 pm, APD officers responded to the 3600 block of Masonic Drive in reference to an assault. APD Bike Patrol officers were nearby and had already begun pursuing the suspect, who ran behind a building in the 3400 block of Masonic Drive. The suspect continued to resist officers by attempting to flee, and then by refusing to cooperate with instructions. After a short struggle, during which no one was injured, the suspect was taken into custody. Officers noted that the suspect displayed signs of intoxication.

Officers returned to the 3600 block of Masonic Drive and contacted the complainant, who reported that he had been standing on the parking lot of a restaurant when he was approached by the suspect. The complainant said the suspect ran up to him without warning and threw a bundle of books (about 30) at him. The complainant was able to avoid being struck by the thrown books, and said the suspect then cursed at him and ran down the street toward Texas Ave.

Officers knew that there was a book store nearby, on Worley Drive, and went to the store to check it. They found a shed behind the book store that was open and contained books in bundles like the one the suspect had thrown. The suspect later admitted entering the shed and taken items from within.

The suspect, Robert Fink, 53, was charged with Disturbing the Peace by Public Intoxication, Resisting an Officer, Aggravated Assault, and Simple Burglary. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.