Arraignment set for Joseph Elie arson case

An arraignment date has been set for 41 year old Joseph Michael Elie for charges he faces from a January aggravated arson and attempted aggravated arson case.

Last September, Elie beat his pregnant girlfriend unconscious and tried to set a home on Madeline street on fire.

He skipped town and returned to Alexandria in January and sent that same home up in flames.

And was arrested on attempted aggravated arson, second degree battery and aggravated arson charges.

Elie has a lengthy criminal record that dates back to his teenage years.

His arraignment is set for May 31st.