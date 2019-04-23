Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Arraignment set for Joseph Elie arson case

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

An arraignment date has been set for 41 year old Joseph Michael Elie for charges he faces from a January aggravated arson and attempted aggravated arson case.

Last September, Elie beat his pregnant girlfriend unconscious and tried to set a home on Madeline street on fire.

He skipped town and returned to Alexandria in January and sent that same home up in flames.

And was arrested on attempted aggravated arson, second degree battery and aggravated arson charges.

Elie has a lengthy criminal record that dates back to his teenage years.

His arraignment is set for May 31st.

You May Also Like

Missing Person Alert

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Missing Person Alert

Cold Case is Re-opened

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Cold Case is Re-opened

State Fire Marshal K-9 Unit

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on State Fire Marshal K-9 Unit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV