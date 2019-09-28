Army identifies Fort Polk soldier killed in helicopter crash

Fort Polk Public Affairs has identified Major Trevor Joseph, a company commander with 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment based at Fort Polk, as the soldier who was killed in the helicopter crash early Thursday morning.

Major Joseph is from Collierville, Tn. He was commissioned in 2008 as a medical services officer and began his service with the U.S. Army as a pilot. He took command of C Company, 1-5 aviation in July 2018. Over the course of his career, he deployed twice to Afghanistan in 2010 and 2017. Previous duty stations include Fort Riley, Kansas from 2015 to 2017, Fort Rucker, Alabama from 2011 to 2013, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina from 2008 to 2010.

Major Trevor Joseph is survived by his wife Mrs. Erin Joseph.