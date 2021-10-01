Friday, October 1, 2021
Armed Robbery Suspects Apprehended

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, LA (Sept. 30, 2021) – Alexandria police have arrested two individuals in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon at a business in the 700 block of MacArthur Drive.

At approximately 4:37 p.m., Alexandria Police responded to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival officers took two suspects into custody at the scene. Leonardo Roque Martinez, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested for armed robbery. In addition, Tycandel Kirklin, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested for armed robbery, possession of CDS-II, and resisting an officer.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division (318) 441-6416.

