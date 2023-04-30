Armed Robbery suspect arrested with the help of RPSO K-9 Unit

Alexandria, LA (04/26/2023)

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 10:24 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a business located in the 3900 block of North Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, investigation revealed the suspect had brandished a weapon, threatened an employee, and stole an unknown amount of money. Approximately 30 minutes later, with the help of a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, the suspect, 37-year old male Marcus Dorsey, from Alexandria, LA, was found and arrested for 1-Count of Armed Robbery, 1-Count of Second Degree Kidnapping, and three outstanding warrants. All evidence was recovered from the crime.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

