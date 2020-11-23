Monday, November 23, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Armed Robbery on S. MacArthur Dr.

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, La. (November 23, 2020) – Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred around 9:10 a.m. this morning in the 4000 block of S. MacArthur Drive. A suspect entered the business and asked for an application before producing a handgun and demanding money. No one was injured during the commission of this crime. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

You May Also Like

Officer Cleared of Wrongdoing in Shooting of Man with Sword

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Avoyelles Corrections Officer Arrested

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Local Elementary School Participates in Local Foods Program

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!