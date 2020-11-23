Armed Robbery on S. MacArthur Dr.

Alexandria, La. (November 23, 2020) – Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred around 9:10 a.m. this morning in the 4000 block of S. MacArthur Drive. A suspect entered the business and asked for an application before producing a handgun and demanding money. No one was injured during the commission of this crime. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.