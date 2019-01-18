Armed Robbery on Esler Field Rd.

At approximately 6:54 PM January 17th, Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call reporting an armed robbery at Humphreys Grocery in the 6700 block of Esler Field Rd.

According to initial information, an unknown race male subject, approximately 6’ to 6‘3“ tall, slim build, with his face covered and wearing gloves and all black clothing, walked into the store, produced a handgun and ordered the clerk to give them the money.

The suspect then fled the area, presumably on foot. Patrol Deputies arrived within 4 minutes and began searching for the suspect with Sheriff’s Office K-9’s assisting in the search. Detectives and Crime Scene Unit also responded to conduct their investigation.

Currently, there are extra patrols in the area. If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to call RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.