Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Armed Robbery of a business on the corner of North Blvd. and N. Mall Drive

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, La. (November 17, 2020) – Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred around 8:10 p.m. yesterday evening in the 3500 block of North Blvd. Two suspects armed with weapons entered the business, took money and fled the scene. No one was injured during the commission of this crime. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

