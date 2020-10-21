Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Armed Robbery Investigation

Alexandria, La. (October 21, 2020) – Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred overnight in the 3700 block of MacArthur Drive. Two suspects entered the business armed with weapons demanding money. The manager of the business sustained minor injuries from being struck by the suspects before they fled the scene with cash from the business. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

