Armed Robbery Investigation

Alexandria, La. (June 15,2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred around 9 p.m. Monday night in the 400 block of Willow Glen. The suspect was described as a black male approximately 6’- 6’3”, 160-175 lbs., wearing a charcoal grey jacket with the sleeves cut off, a dark long-sleeve shirt underneath, dark pants, a baby yoda backpack, red head covering, a bandage around his right knee, white shoes and white face mask. The suspect was armed with a handgun.