Armed Robbery in Tioga

For Release to the Media by RPSO

At approximately 7:50 pm, Monday January 7th, 2019, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from Fred’s Dollar Store in Tioga in reference to a report of an armed robbery. A detective, who was working an extra detail close to Fred’s, responded in under 1 minute but the suspect had already fled the area, possibly on foot. According to initial information, a black male, approximately 6’-6’2” wearing a mask and a gray hoodie, entered the store, produced a semi-automatic handgun and robbed the cashier of an undetermined amount of money. Patrol Deputies saturated the area attempting to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful. Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit responded to process the scene and collect evidence. No injuries were reported.